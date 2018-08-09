Community hub gets big names on board

A leading community hub is looking forward to a new era after appointing a number of big names to important positions.



The Pelican Centre in Tyldesley, which runs a swimming pool, gym and space for local groups, has reshuffled its senior team in order to raise its profile and drive up local interest.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has become the Pelican’s first patron while his successor as Leigh MP, Jo Platt, is the president.

The board has also seen personnel changes, with Paul Costello settling into the role of chairman and Marian Milling of community interest company (CIC) True Colours, which works with people with autism, being unveiled as a trustee.

Mr Costello said it is hoped the reshuffle will enable the Pelican to drive forward ambitious plans to serve the Tyldesley community.

He said: “These appointments give us a better profile and we hope Andy and Jo will be able to inform us of new developments which may affect us.

“Andy has previously been president and has been involved with the Pelican right from the beginning but with him moving to the mayoral role we thought it was a significant move to make him our first patron. Jo was previously a local councillor and has supported us so now she is an MP we are hoping she will give us that voice with the council and in Parliament.

“The board also feels we need to do more work on provision regarding adult social care and for people with disabilities. Marian brings a lot of expertise in that area to help us move forward with that and she will also assist us in making the Pelican more accessible.”

The team says visitor numbers have grown spectacularly over the last couple of years and there are plans for more classes to get even more residents through the doors.

Opening hours have recently been extended and the programme of volunteers at the centre is being developed. For more details visit www.pelicantyldesley.co.uk.