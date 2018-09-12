Community funding lifeline re-opens for bids

The Deal for Communities Investment Fund has re-opened to make a difference to projects throughout Wigan borough and will this time hit the £10m mark



So far more than 450 schemes have been supported to offer support to a wide range of groups tackling everything from sports, gardening and support to foster happy healthy communities.

This time round six is open to start-up, cultural education, big ideas and small investments which can help transform lives.

The money forms part of The Deal, the informal contract between the council and residents including a commitment from both sides to work together to make the borough a better place.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We will hit £10m in funding with this latest round of The Deal for Communities Investment Fund which is a fantastic achievement. This fund has been a defining project since its first inception and has gone on to make a huge difference to communities.

“It is one of the key parts of The Deal and shows we are committed to helping residents invest in the things that matter to them while also tackling the impact of austerity in our borough. The enthusiasm from groups and organisations means that this money has gone a long way to making life better for so many people.”

Previously successful groups have shared their stories about how the funding will make a difference to local people.

Hop, Skip and Jump offers families a fun place for children with disabilities with a play centre and sensory rooms while offering parents and carers a place to catch up together and respite care.

They have been open since 2015 and have received funding towards offering sessions for families at a reduced rate from the fund.

Anthony, 14, who attends Hop, Skip and Jump said: “As soon as I walked through the doors of Hop, Skip and Jump, I felt like I’d really been here. And now I’m going to stay here for the rest of my life.”

There are pre-application support workshops for anyone thinking of applying. The deadline for small investments is November 11 while for others it is December 2.

The workshop dates are: September 13: LeighWAY – 5pm to 7pm; September 14: YMCA Ashton – 9.30am to 11.30am; September 19: Sunshine House – 2pm to 4pm; October 29: Sunshine House – 2pm to 4pm; October 30: St Peter’s Pavilion – 5pm to 7pm; and October 31: LeighWAY – 9.30am to 11.30am.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “Unlike many other authorities who have withdrawn funding, we recognise the importance of investing in our communities and the transformative role they can play in improving people’s life chances.”

For more on bidding and workshops visit www.wigan.gov.uk/communities.