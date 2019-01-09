Classic cinema club film buffs star in new Nationwide TV advert

A trio of pensioners with a passion for cinema are appearing on TV screens across the country in a new advert.

The three women who regularly attend the Classic Cinema Club organised by Leigh Film Society have been filmed by Nationwide building society for its latest ad campaign.

Mary, Ethel and Mary having a light-hearted conversation about a “man friend” have been delighting TV audiences in the breaks during and between programmes since New Year’s Day.

Film crews working on the ads chose to visit the award-winning Leigh group as it was touring the country basing the new campaign around the theme of friendship.

And when they listened to the trio who come to watch golden era Hollywood movies at The Turnpike Centre in Leigh each month chatting they knew they had found the perfect subjects for the small screen.

It is the latest high-profile awareness-raiser for the organisaton, which puts on a variety of cinema-related events across the borough and has also won the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Society development director Elizabeth Costello said: “The film crew came to meet different people from Leigh Film Society and they fell in love with the ladies from the classic club.

“When you watch the advert you can see why. It’s so funny and as they were looking for conversations about friendship it ticked every box.

“The three ladies have been coming to the classic cinema club in Leigh for a good few years.

“It means the world to us that we are recognised for what we do using film to bring people together.”

The film group has had a long and anxious wait to see if the footage would be spared the cutting-room floor as the interviews were done in late June.

Elizabeth says the ad sums up well the social element of cinema, something the society is also keen to promote.

She said: “We believe film has more to offer than sitting on your own watching. It starts conversations, provides a place to meet friends and experience films together as a community.

“You don’t feel so isolated and it makes up part of something bigger than yourself.

“We are huge believers in the benefits of cinema for health, wellbeing and visual stimulation.”

Find out more at www.leighfilmsociety.com