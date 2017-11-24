Charity’s store hit by thieves

A children’s charity store is the latest victim during a spate of thefts targeting borough-based businesses.



Barnado’s charity shop, which raises money for vulnerable children and young people in the borough, was broken into over the weekend.

Thieves accessed the Borsdane Precinct shop via the rear door before making off with a safe that contained around £600.

GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley took to social media to warn people of the latest in a spate of thefts in the area.

“A charity shop in Hindley has been the latest victim of the back door burglaries that have been affecting some businesses in the Hindley area,” wrote officers.

Just last week police were urging residents and businesses to be on their guard following more break-ins in the area.

Thieves were believed to have stolen a till and cash from Hindley Embroidery and Print, on Market Street, and a pharmacy on the same precinct was also targeted in another back door burglary.

A till was stolen from Borsdane Avenue Pharmacy, part of the Allied Pharmacies group, after intruders forced a rear door.

Elderly people are also believed to be targets of thieves operating in the same area.

On Wednesday last week, police released an appeal after men were found trying to sell knives to youngsters outside a local supermarket.

GMP officers said: “Two males trying to sell boxed kitchen knives to teens on Tesco car park are also believed to be targeting the elderly in the Borsdane area.

“These males drive a small white van. One man has a strong Irish accent.”

Residents in the Hindley and Hindley Green areas are growing increasingly concerned about the increase in thefts.

One wrote: “Clearly their is a rise in burglary etc happening in Hindley/Hindley green again, what measures are GMP doing to combat it?

“Last year this happened and seemingly nothing was done about it.

“So I think GMP should make it clear what people can legally do if they find a burglar/scum bag in or on their property, before someone innocent gets jailed for protecting their property.”

Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, 0800 555 111.