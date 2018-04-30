Charity offers free entry to Race For Life

Cancer Research UK is offering fund-raisers the chance to take part in its flagship Race For Life events for free.

For one day only, the charity is today holding a Pink Ticket Day offering free entry to its popular events.

There will be 5km Race For Life events at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 23 and at Pennington Flash on Sunday, June 3, as well as a host of other events around the country.

It is hoped that as more people sign up, more money will be raised to fund research and more lives will be saved.

Registration is available via the Race For Life website and the discount code is PINK2018.