Charges over jail disturbance

Fifteen men and a woman have appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged major disturbance at Hindley Prison.



None of those involved in the reported unrest at the Bickershaw Lane jail, in May last year, are now housed there.

Extra security was in force at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse as the 16 defendants made their first appearance in relation to the incident.

Their cases were each sent for trial to Bolton Crown Court and the proceedings were adjourned until December 13.

Jake Higgins, 22, of Goldsworth Avenue, Bootle, and Regan Theo Bradshaw, 20, whose address was given as HMP Deerbolt in County Durham, were each accused of violent disorder and assaulting Jack Fawcett on May 17 last year. Both were given bail in connection with the charges.

Fawcett, 21, of HMP Birmingham, also accused of violent disorder, was bailed until the same date.

Peter Crabb, 19, of HMP Swinfen Hall in Staffordshire and Stephen Paul Wilson, 22, formerly of Pegwell Drive, Lower Broughton, Salford, and Macauley Worth, 22, formerly of Harold Avenue, Burnley, were each remanded in custody on the violent disorder charge, ahead of the December date, as they are serving prisoners.

Donna Dempsey, of Speller Lane, Walton, Liverpool, has been charged with two offences of attempting to smuggle contraband goods into Hindley as part of the same inquiry.

The first charge concerns the same date and relates to three mobile phones. The second, also for May 17, is said to concern a quantity of cannabis. She has been bailed to the same date.

Bail was also granted, in the current proceedings, to Adam Boyd, 20, of Pettis Place, Dagenham, Khylon Brooks, 20, of HMP Doncaster, Connor Daniels, 22, of no fixed address, Scmeichel Paul Doyle, 21, of St Kildas Drive, Salford, Charlie Fletcher, 22, of HMP Liverpool, John Marsden 22, of no fixed address but formerly of Burnley Road, Padiham, Jack Modlinsky, 21, of HMP Forest Bank, Reuben Murphy, 21, of HMP Stoke Heath, Connor Willis, 20, of HMP Deerbolt and Ethan Wright, 22, of Queen Street, Mill Hill,

Blackburn.

JPs issued warrants for the arrest of Kurtis Mackie, 21, Crantock Close, Halewood, and Abu Monahim, 21, Washington Street, Oldham, after they failed to attend court.