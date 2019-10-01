CCTV images released after rail staff member is kicked in the testicles

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a member of rail staff was kicked between the legs at Manchester Piccadilly station.



The incident happened on the station concourse at 7.30pm on Friday, August 30.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was attacked and verbally abused following a ticket dispute.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the images is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference number 1900075590.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously by dialing 0800 555 111.