The annual Lancashire Cat Show took place over the weekend, with an amazing array of four-legged furry friends.



Competitors travelled from far and wide for the event, held at Robin Park in Wigan, which also attracted scores of visitors.

Nine-year-old Katie Bonner from Appley Bridge visited the Lancashire Cat Show at Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre and met 'Bella Dizzipaws'

Cats of all shapes, sizes and breeds wowed the crowds and judges and were purr-fectly behaved at all times!

Watch our video of the event above ...