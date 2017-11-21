Cash raised for homeless Chris’ funeral

Tragic homeless man Chris Conlin will be given a send-off by the community after a fund-raising campaign to pay for his funeral surpassed its target.



The GoFundMe page successfully reached its £2,000 goal after a heartwarming drive by residents who were touched by the news of Chris’s death.

Chris died on his 31st birthday on Sunday November 5, after falling ill in an alleyway next to the William Hill betting shop on Bradshawgate, Leigh.

He was rushed to hospital after police and paramedics arrived at the scene, but he later died in hospital.

Tributes to man who died in town centre

As news of Chris’s death broke on social media, two online fund-raisers were swiftly set up to cover the costs of a funeral, one of which has now smashed through its £2,000 target in a less than a fortnight.

Its creator Stephanie Seddon took to social media to praise residents who had generously donated to the campaign.

“I personally would like to thank everyone who has donated to this campaign as we together have now hit £2000 target. Well done everyone,” she said.

She added: “Chris will be wrapped in love by the community via his coffin and flowers.”

Stephanie also revealed how any surplus money would be used in the community.

“His brother is looking at getting rehoused so some of the fund will help to furnish his home and support him where necessary,” she explained.

“Some will go to the homeless project, food bank and Hope sheltered accommodation to provide a room for the night, meal and shower for some of the homeless people on our streets.”

The campaign will continue to run until Chris’s funeral - although a date has not yet been announced - so that more people can help the homeless. Residents can donate here

A campaign has also been created to support Chris’s brother David