A driver fled after losing control of a car, leaving it on its roof in the middle of the road.

The Alfa Romeo was abandoned on Tyldesley Road in Atherton at around 2.35am on Saturday.

Other news: Trial collapses but nurses now face professional standards investigation



Fire crews from Atherton attended to make the vehicle safe, including disconnecting the battery and checking fuel was not leaking.

A police spokesman said inquiries to trace the driver were ongoing.