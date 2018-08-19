Car demolishes phone box outside fire station

A car wrecked a phone box and collided with a pub in a road incident.

Firefighters from Leigh station returned from an incident to find the wreckage outside their St Helens Road base.

The remains of the vehicle ended up against the front of the watering hole The Robin Hood, which was only slightly damaged, after colliding with the box.

Large skid marks were visible in the road.

The phone box was almost completely destroyed.

No-one was still at the scene when the incident was discovered at around 6.30am on Sunday.

The fire crew informed Greater Manchester Police (GMP).