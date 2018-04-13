Car crash causes road closure near nursery

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers were called to the scene of a road traffic collision which forced a road to close.

Fire crews from Leigh and Atherton were called to reports of an RTC in Guest Street, Leigh, at around 11.45am today (Friday).

Eyewitnesses reported that a driver lost control of their vehicle as they were driving past the Little Rainbows Nursery, and collided with a vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Reports have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Two men were reported to have sustained injuries in the collision, and a woman was also reportedly hurt.

Road closures were put in place while the incident was assessed, and residents have reported on social media that Guest Street was still closed as of 3.40pm.