Warehouse job plans unveiled for former brewery site

Jobs are set to be created as plans for two new industrial warehouse developments were unveiled for the borough.

Stoford Developments and Oxenwood Real Estate have announced their intentions to transform the former Carlsberg brewery at Stone Cross in Golborne, after buying the premises in November.

The partners have submitted two separate full planning applications for the Yew Tree Way site to Wigan Council.

The project would include the refurbishment and a 10,000ft sq single-storey extension to create a 136,000ft sq warehouse, and an entirely new build 72,500ft sq facility to the south of the premises.

The depot has been vacant since Carlsberg pulled out 12 months ago after 20 years of operating there.

Stoford diretcor Tony Nash said: “Stone Cross is a prime logistics location with a lack of supply of good quality and much-needed employment accommodation. The site is well established, already housing an enviable line-up of well-respected tenants.

“Our development of Stone Cross 72 and the refurbishment and extension of Stone Cross 136 will offer potential occupiers a choice of two high specification industrial/warehouse units with outstanding motorway connectivity to the North West and national networks.

“The high design quality of these developments, allied to the lack of available stock in the area, is likely to result in considerable demand. We expect the scheme to provide a huge boost to the local jobs market, delivering significant investment in Wigan’s economy.”

Oxenwood co-founder Stewart Little added: “The purchase and the partnership with Stoford is a natural extension of our strategy within logistics as we look to recycle the proceeds of the successful sales undertaken earlier this year.

“Within markets where we see strong occupational demand, we will build as well as buy, and look for similar opportunities in 2019.”

Stone Cross Park covers almost 80 acres and other occupiers include Ansell Lighting, Cold Move, Alpla and Gefco.