Pub giant Wetherspoon closes social media profiles

The borough's JD Wetherspoon pubs will no longer be on social media after the pub company decided to pull all its accounts.



Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts for all the firm's 900 pubs, which include The Brocket Arms and The Moon Under Water in Wigan, the Sir Thomas Gerard in Ashton and the Thomas Burke in Leigh, and head office are being closed down.

Inside a typical JD Wetherspoon pub

The company says it made the move following the trolling of MPs and other high-profile figures from JD Wetherspoon accounts.

The firm is also concerned about misuse of personal data and the potential addictiveness of social media.

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: "We are going against conventional wisdom that these platforms are a vital component of a successful business.

"I don't believe that closing these accounts will affect our business whatsoever, and this is the overwhelming view of our pub managers.

"It's becoming increasingly obvious that people spend too much time on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and struggle to control the compulsion.

"We will still be as vocal as ever through our Wetherspoon News magazine, as well as keeping the press updated at all times.

"We will also be maintaining our website and the Wetherspoon app and encourage customers to get in touch with us via our website or by speaking with the manager at their local pub."

Wetherspoon has more than 44,000 Twitter followers and more than 100,000 followers on Facebook.

Its most popular posts have received more than 500,000 views.