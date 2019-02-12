Leigh shopping centre offers half-term activities for children

Children can take part in a host of activities at Leigh's shopping centre during half-term.

Spinning Gate shopping centre will hold free arts and crafts sessions next week, which include finger puppets, prince and princess crowns and rockets.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: "We have lots of fun in store for the little ones during February half-term. Children are all invited and welcome to join us and get crafty at our free workshops which are open 11am to 3pm Monday to Saturday during half-term week.”

The timetable is: Monday, February 18, Moon Walking Monday (rocket crafts); Tuesday, February 19, Dinosaur Day; Wednesday, February 20, Prince and Princess Wednesday; Thursday, February 21, Finger Puppet Thursday; Friday, February 22, Fire Breathing Friday (dragon crafts); and Saturday, February 23, Scratch Art Saturday (scratch art fun).

The craft workshops are free, but children must be accompanied by an adult.