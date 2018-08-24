Jobs boost for borough

Nearly 300 jobs could be heading to the borough with two major health developments.

Proposals have been unveiled to redevelop part of the former Volex site in Leigh by Alliance Healthcare.

If the London pharmacy group gets planning permission it could bring 120 full-time and 20 part-time posts to the area.

And the finishing touches are being made to a new care home, where bosses have also pledged there will be 150 care sector vacancies to fill.

Blueprints for the old Volex site in Greenfold Way, which served as the cable giant’s UK headquarters at one time, have been lodged with Wigan Council.

Bosses say that, subject to planning permission, the venture could see Leigh become Alliance Healthcare’s surgical hub for the UK.

Leigh MP Jo Platt said: “It is great to see companies investing in Leigh and its people. Social care has been high on the political agenda recently and it is always good to hear of new facilities and job creation in the industry.

“And redeveloping old industrial sites with new facilities is extremely important, not just to for jobs in Leigh, but also it makes perfect environmental sense as well.

“Reusing sites from our industrial past is of critical importance in reviving Leigh’s economy and promoting the constituency as a place to do business.”

Meanwhile, Exemplar Health Care is unveiling a new adult care home – Lakeview – in Ena Crescent next month.

The home, which also features specialist care for 30 adults with complex health needs, will also boast free commmunity space, according to the company.

A hub is being established, complete with a dedicated kitchen, breakout room and a large seated area, which could become home to a number of community groups, charities or clinics.

Jo Roughley, Lakeview’s new manager, said: “We are passionate about the power of communities.

“The vast majority of our colleagues and residents are from the local community, and The Hub offers a chance for us to support the causes close to their hearts.”