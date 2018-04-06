Five things to know about sugar tax on soft drinks

As the sugar tax levy comes into force today, we look at what this will mean for the regions consumers.

1) The new levy comes in to force today, and is a key plank of the battle against obesity.

Other measures include awareness campaigns.

2) The tax will apply on all drinks which contain more than 5g of sugar per 100ml.

The makers must pay a levy of 18p per litre, or 24p per litre for drinks with more than 8g.

3) Some drinks – like Ribena – have opted to change their recipe to avoid the tax.

But Pepsi Original and Coca-Cola will stay the same, due to customer demand, say the makers.

4) The cost of a 330ml can of the original Coca-Cola, containing around seven teaspoons of sugar, is likely to rise by around 8p plus VAT.

The cost will be passed on to consumers.

5) The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates it will raise £240m for the government in 2018-19.

This is less than anticipated as half of makers have changed their recipe.