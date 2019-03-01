Blow to borough economy as retailer Better Bathrooms goes into administration

The borough's economy has suffered a massive blow after a national retail empire based in the borough went into administration.

Better Bathrooms, which has its headquarters in Leigh, abruptly shut its stores on Friday, with scores of jobs feared lost across the country.

A notice attached to the Wigan store on Wallgate said administrators had been appointed as it had ceased trading. A second note informed customers it had shut "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Attempts to ring the company in Leigh failed as the phone lines were dead.

A message on the website said its online facility was "currently unavailable" and directed anyone with queries to a contact form. The site also informed customers the firm ceased trading on February 28.

Shocked messages on social media were posted by staff who had been made redundant and customers all over Britain wanting to know what would happen to their orders.

The firm boasted of being one of the UK's largest independent bathroom retailers with a total of 13 stores, two recently opened, and two trade counters, including one in Leigh.

Better Bathrooms was founded by Colin Stevens, who had previously sold golf equipment and clothing on eBay. He then sold bathroom taps, before expanding to a wider range of bathroom equipment.

In May 2018, Stevens retired as director of the company and was replaced by George Mills Bramston Adams.