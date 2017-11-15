10 million Henrys and counting..

Over the last 40 years, Numatic International has made more than 10 million Henrys and most of them are still in service.

Since the first Henry rolled off the production line in 1980, it has grown in popularity and is now the best selling cylinder Vacuum Cleaner in the U.K and is exported to more than 100 countries world-wide.

Initially designed to clean offices and hotels, Henry is now also the cleaner of choice with professionals and the U.K public alike. Seen everywhere from building sites to Number 10 Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament, Henry has become a unique part of British culture.

Andrew Ernill, Head of Marketing says "People love Henry because he cleans up everything and never breaks down. He just goes on and on. Henry has seen some changes over the years as we have improved his hose, his wheels and his motor, but the core of Henry - Great Cleaning Performance and His famous smile - have remained unchanged."

The Henry Vacuum Cleaner manufactured in Chard in Somerset is a Great British Success Story and today we start making the next ten million.

Long live Henry.