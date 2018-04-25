Borough's own prince and princesses share birthday with royal baby

The birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child was celebrated by well-wishers around the world.



And three Wigan families joined the festivities as they welcomed their own bundles of joy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son

The royal couple’s son, who has not yet been named, was born at 11.01am on Monday, weighing 8lb 7oz.

The baby is fifth in line to the throne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Three new Wiganers also came into the world on Monday, which was St George’s Day.

Baby Milly May

Among the new arrivals on the maternity ward at Wigan Infirmary was Max Joseph Richardson.

He was born just a few minutes after the royal baby.

His father Michael, from Springfield, said: “My wife Laura came in to be induced on Sunday afternoon and things just progressed from there. Max Joseph was born at 11.06am on April 23 weighing 7lb 8oz.

“His big brother Jacob is made up to be a big brother and he can’t wait to meet him.”

Michael Richardson with baby Max Joseph

The couple were aware the Duchess was in labour at the same time - but their focus was on their new son.

Michael said: “It’s a happy coincidence that our baby was born on the same day as the royal baby. I heard their baby was on the way as I was going to the delivery suite to meet my wife so it’s good to hear that they’re all okay.

“As it was also St George’s, that is another reason the day is special to a lot of people, but it will always be celebrated by our family as the day our second little boy was born.”

Arriving into the world shortly before the new prince was the daughter of James and Tonianne Hewitt.

The tot, who has not yet been named, weighed 7lb 13oz when she was born at 10.30am on Monday.

Father James, from Whitley, who also has a son named Douglas, said: “She’s absolutely beautiful and has completed our family.

“Her mum had her by caesarean section this morning and I’m just so proud. She did fantastic.”

Also sharing the birthday was baby Milly May, who was born to parents Zoe Dewett and Sean Aldred, from Atherton.

She weighed 6lb 12oz when she was born on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was taken to the private Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, before 6am on Monday in the early stages of labour, with the Duke of Cambridge at her side.

The baby’s sex was a surprise to William and Kate, who chose not to find out what they were having.

The baby’s older siblings visited the hospital that afternoon.

He was introduced to the world later on Monday when his parents stood proudly on the steps of the Lindo Wing with their son.

The baby’s title is His Royal Highness and he is a Prince of Cambridge.