Borough's KFC restaurants could be shut all week

The wait goes on for hungry chicken fans as the borough's KFC branches remain closed.

KFC expects disruption to some restaurants to continue for the rest of the week, after a new delivery contract with DHL sparked chicken shortages across the country.

More than 500 of the chain's nearly 900 stores are still closed, while many of those that are open are offering limited menus or have cut their hours.

The borough's five branches - in Ince, Ashton, Leigh, Robin Park and Pemberton - are all among those that have shut their doors.

A KFC spokesman said: "We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.

"Each day more deliveries are being made. However, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours."

Tower Hamlets police tweeted that fried chicken was "not a police matter" after receiving calls from frustrated customers.

Police were not able to say exactly how many calls they had received about KFC, but warned the public against wasting police time.

Customer Ron Sanderson posted: "Disaster. Took the grandkids out to dinner at KFC only to see that it's shut down. Some chicken shortage. Took them to McDonald's but it's not the same. Crying in the bathroom. Can't show weakness in front of them. #KFCCrisis"

Daniel Watts wrote: "It's crazy to think in 50 years that we will be able to turn round to our grandchildren and say I remember the kfc chicken crisis of 18", while another added: "Do u know what I would eat? chips done in the kfc batter. kentucky fried chips."

KFC said staff on short-term contacts working in restaurants owned by the chain would be paid the average hours worked per day over the past 12 weeks, while those on salaries would be paid as normal.

However, 80 per cent of KFC outlets are run on a franchise basis.

"Franchisees will be seeking their own independent advice, but we're encouraging them to adopt this policy too," said the chain.

The closures were the result of delayed chicken deliveries by DHL, which announced in November that it had been appointed alongside QSL to manage the supply and distribution of food products and packaging for more than 850 KFC restaurants throughout the UK.

"Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed," DHL said in a statement.

"We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."