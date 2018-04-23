Borough midwives promote alternative delivery

Only two per cent of women choose to give birth at home these days - but community midwives in the borough are encouraging those who are expecting their latest bundle of joy to give it some thought.

To allay any fears that mums-to-be may have, an information event was being held today for those interested in considering other birthing options.

Maxine Guy, Community Midwife for Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, said: "It is always a privilege to assist at the birth of a newborn and to help facilitate a positive birth experience.

"As a community midwife it is wonderful to provide one-to-one care in the comfort of the women’s home environment and we are doing lots to promote and raising awareness of home birthing as an option for most women.

"Evidence tells us that the home, for low risk women and for those having a second or third baby in particular, is the safest place to birth your baby and as a Trust we are actively supporting giving women the choice."

Wigan mum-of-two Rachel Singleton is one such woman who has recently had a home birth.

She gave birth to her second child, Beau, in February and was assisted by Maxine, along with community midwife Claire Roff and third year student midwives Danielle Irving and Sarah Hill.

Rachel said: "I’d had a natural birth in hospital with my first baby and it went extremely well so there was no reason I couldn’t consider a home birth for my second.

"I’d also had a water birth with my first so it was important to me to have one again and a home birth was the only way I could guarantee that this would be possible.

"Immediately after I’d given birth we went into the living room and were passed the baby and had our first feed on our couch. We were all comfy and cosy and it was lovely to have all our family together in our own home.

Rachel added: "We’ve been lucky enough to experience both a hospital and home birth and both were great in their own ways but I really would advise anyone thinking of having a homebirth to go for it. It was a really positive experience for us."

For more information on home birthing, community midwives are available to answer questions at the WWL Homebirth Event at Westfield Children’s Centre, Montrose Avenue, Pemberton, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm today.