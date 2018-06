A borough main road has been closed off as firefighters tackle a car blaze.

Wigan crews were called to reports of a car on fire on Gerard Street in Ashton at around 12.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday).

An eye-witness said police have arrived and closed the street, which runs through the town centre.

"It was absolutely blazing," said the onlooker. "Police came and cordoned off the area.

"I was expecting it to explode, if it does it will smash all of the windows around there."