Body found in search for missing Wigan dad Scott Sharples

Officers investigating the disappearance of a father-of-three say they have found a body in woodlands.



Scott Sharples, 27 had not been seen since March 20 in Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley.

Today, Greater Manchester Police confirmed: "Shortly after 3.45pm on Thursday May 17, police were called to reports that a body had been found in woodland off Hindley Mill Lane, Wigan.

"Officers attended and found the body of a man believed to be in his 20s.

"Enquiries surrounding the death are ongoing, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner."

Scott with partner Suzanne

Formal identification is yet to take place, however officers believe it to be the body of the missing father.

Appeals for information about where the father-of-three might be quickly over social media in the days since he went missing, with many residents wishing for his safe return.

At the time of his disappearance, his partner of nine years and mother of his children, Suzanne Price told Wigan Today that it was "extremely out of character" for Scott to vanish.

She also took to social media to express her heartbreak over the news.

Tributes have already been paid to Scott. Singer Ricky Birchall took to Twitter to say: "Another sad day for the people of Hindley... Devastating to hear the terrible news this morning... RIP Scott Sharples my heart goes out to his family."