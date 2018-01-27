Bent 'n' Bongs beer bash is back

The real ale events calendar is about to get up and running for 2018 as one of the borough’s longest-running festivals returns.

The Bent ‘n’ Bongs Beer Bash rolls back into action next month as drinkers flock to Atherton to enjoy dozens of the country’s finest hopped products.

Now in its 29th year the festival is once again taking place in the quirky retro surroundings of Atherton Roller Rink following the sad loss of time-honoured venue Formby Hall.

Festival organisers are promising to stock the bars with plenty of copper-coloured beers to celebrate the anniversary as copper is the 29th element on the periodic table.

The three-day bash also gets under way a bit differently this time as the opening Thursday night will have an Oktoberfest theme, bringing a slice of Bavaria to the borough.

Brian Gleave from the organising Bent ‘n’ Bongs Charitable Trust said: “The last few festivals have been very successful since moving to the roller rink. People still like it there.

“We thought we would have a bit of a theme this year so for the opening night we’ve got some Oktoberfest beers and an oompah band on. We’re hoping to create that bierkeller atmosphere.”

The event is organised by the tin association with the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and there will be almost 70 real ales for drinkers to try, with local brews rubbing shoulders with products from around the country.

There is also the popular foreign beer bar, the return of the gin and prosecco selection and the real cider and perry bar for those who prefer their independently-created alcohol apple or pear-based.

Hungry visitors can wash the alcohol down with food including sausages, sandwiches, hotpot and black puddings.

There will also be music with a German-style band pumping out the Teutonic tunes on the first night, well-known tracks from the Three on Friday, festival regulars Cracked Flag on Saturday afternoon and Bambam and the Bobcats turning the roller rink into a dancefloor later on.

The Bent ‘n’ Bongs Beer Bash runs from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3. The festival is from 6pm until 11pm on Thursday with entry £3 and a £6 cost for the Friday session from 4pm until 11pm and Saturday from noon until 9pm.

For more information visit the festival's website