Ball will be a celebration of happiness

A borough mum who has spent almost 12 months helping people turn their lives around and find happiness will celebrate her clients’ achievements with a charity ball.

Gemma Heaton, the mind behind the Reset the Happiness project, will host the autumn event at Haigh Hall at the end of September, nearly a year since she first launched her mental health project.

Gemma Heaton (right) with her friend Jenny Catterall, who follows the Reset programme

The 34-year-old mother-of-two from Hindley said she hit rock bottom following a series of heartbreaking incidents.

Gemma said she entered “a dark place” after the birth of her son Ari, seven, during which she almost lost her life after haemorrhaging and suffering a heart attack. At the same time her own mum was diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

After struggling with her feelings for years, the entrepreneur decided to try “gratitude journalling”, a process in which she repeats affirmations daily and writes about things she is grateful for in her life.

Eleven months on, Gemma now helps clients all over the world to “reset” their happiness and find joy in the darkest of situations.

To celebrate her progress and that of her followers, Gemma will host an evening complete with live music, food and videos from people who have been positively affected by the programme.

The money raised will go towards the charitable part of Reset to help people in the community facing challenging personal circumstances.

“There are a lot of people who have completely turned their lives around,” said Gemma. “I just decided with the ball that I wanted to give people who may feel that they don’t have a lot to look forward to, a reason to put a smile on their face.

“It’s a celebration of how far they have come. It’s just about spreading happiness.

“We are in the process of setting up the charitable aspect of Reset.

“We are hoping to help pregnant women or new mums who are facing difficult circumstances by providing them with baby packs. Tesco are helping us to make the packs for the newborns.

“We will also be teaming up with 'fit and fed' campaigns to help bring some happiness to children over the summer holidays.

“We are working with them to ensure that kids have something nice to do - even if that means just taking them to a pantomime or out for the day.”

Gemma is also getting help from one of her successful clients Jenny Catterall, who has used the programme to help battle the anxiety which has plagued her throughout her life.

“She has suffered with anxiety for her entire life,” said Gemma. “She was really nervous when I first met her but now she has done a complete 360.”

Tickets are £45 and include a three-course meal. For more information or to book a ticket to the Reset Autumn Ball call Gemma on 07717 199770 or Jenny on 07786 135520.