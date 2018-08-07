Arsonists set fire to three vehicles

Three vehicles were damaged when they were deliberately set alight overnight.

Firefighters were called to a dirt track off Grange Road in Bickershaw at 10.30pm on Monday, where a Kia Sportage had been abandoned and set alight.

The car was completely destroyed in the blaze.

A Mercedes Sprinter van was badly damaged when it was set alight on Sutherland Street, Hindley, at 10.45pm.

A window had been smashed and the cab was set alight.

A Mitsubishi Shogun parked outside a house on Organ Street, in Hindley Green, was set alight at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Someone had poured petrol into the vehicle and started the fire.

Fortunately, the flames were spotted quickly and the blaze was reported to the fire service before it destroyed the car.

Police will be examining CCTV footage of that incident.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the police on 101.