Appeal to find missing boy who was last seen in borough

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who was last seen in the borough.



Brandon West, 16, was seen in Leigh on Sunday, February 23, but officers believe he has travelled to Staffordshire.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short wavy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit and silver/grey Nike Air Max trainers.

He has links to Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Anyone who has seen Brandon or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 542 of February 24.