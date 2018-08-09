Appeal for man who stole women's clothing and "touched himself" in the garden

Police are hunting for a man who stole women's clothing from a Wigan house before trying them on in the garden.

Sometime between 2am and 2.40am on Sunday July 29, women’s clothing was stolen from a home on Brambling Way in Lowton.

The offender stole the clothes and tried a number of the items on in the garden. It is also believed that he touched himself inappropriately.

A man – who was seen on the roof – was challenged by one of the home's occupants, but ran off before police arrived.

Stolen clothes were later recovered from the garden.

Detective Constable Andrew Partington said: “This is an unusual incident that has understandably distressed the home’s occupants.

“We believe this crime was potentially sexually-motivated and it’s important that we find the individual responsible.

“Were you in the area at the time and saw someone acting strangely? If so, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7225 quoting incident 330 of 29/07/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.