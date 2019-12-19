Which calendar will you be hanging up in January?

Liverpool FC and Netflix drama Stranger Things are the most popular calendars for next year, according to producer Danilo.



Jurgen Klopp’s team are top of the calendar league as well as the Premier League, with Stranger Things ranking second and South Korean band the Bangtan Boys (BTS) in third.

The British team consistently ranks among the top 10 calendars.

Football rivals Manchester United are the sixth choice for 2020, according to the calendar company which sells more than four million products a year.

A calendar featuring characters from American science-fiction series Stranger Things, which the company is selling for the first time this year, is the second most popular.

The cast of another hit TV show, British crime drama Peaky Blinders, are pictured in the ninth most purchased calendar for 2020 so far.

New York sitcom Friends was another popular choice, ranking fourth in the calendar sales.

BTS, which has seven members who perform K-Pop, hip hop and EDM hits about contemporary social issues, was a new entry at number three following the group’s world tours.

Sir Cliff Richard was eighth and X-Factor girl group Little Mix were tenth most purchased.

Frozen 2, released in November, was the fifth most popular option for 2020 while Harry Potter dropped to seventh after being the most sought-after theme for 2019.

The 2019 top 10 is:

1 Liverpool Football Club

2 Stranger Things

3 BTS

4 Friends

5 Frozen 2

6 Manchester United Football Club

7 Harry Potter

8 Cliff Richard

9 Peaky Blinders

10 Little Mix

Pop stars have always been popular with calendar buyers and a decade ago the most popular calendar featured boyband JLS.

Vampire film trilogy The Twilight Saga: New Moon came second, with its leading actor Robert Pattinson coming third.

Michael Jackson, who died in June 2009, was fourth in sales of 2010 calendars.

Some favourites have not gone out of fashion, with Liverpool FC Manchester United and Sir Cliff Richard all selling well for 2010 calendars.

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, the cast of Top Gear – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May – and Hollyoaks actors were among the faces featured in the most frequently bought 2010 calendars.

Top 10 calendars in 2010

1 JLS

2 The Twilight Saga: New Moon

3 Robert Pattinson

4 Michael Jackson

5 Cheryl Cole

6 Top Gear

7 Liverpool FC

8 Manchester United FC

9 Hollyoaks Babes/Hollyoaks Hunks

10 Cliff Richard

A spokesman for Danilo said: “Calendars are still as popular as they were 20 years ago, especially with children who love to have their favourites on the wall year round. And some of the calendars become collectables for super-fans.”