Vote for your Chip Shop of the Year 2019

We are on the lookout for the best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there's nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy.

And with literally thousands of fish and chip shops in the UK, everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes - what makes it your favourite?

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or modern decor - or even the way your fish is fried.

We've drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

To nominate from the list below pick a copy of the Wigan Post and fill in the coupon, it's that simple. The competition closes on April 20, so get cracking!

NOMINEES

001 MARKET STREET FISH & CHIPS, 76 MARKET STREET, WIGAN

002 100 MENU, 50 WALLGATE, WIGAN

003 MR CHIPS, 26A HALLGATE, WIGAN

004 VLORA FISH BAR, 1A ELLIS STREET, WIGAN

005 BILL'S FRY INN, 105 SCHOLES PRECINCT, SCHOLES, WIGAN

006 CHINA TOWN, 35 ASHBOURNE AVENUE, WIGAN

007 TOP PLAICE CHIPPY, 218 BELLE GREEN LANE, INCE, WIGAN

008 NEW CHINA GARDEN, 62 LADIES LANE, WIGAN

009 KEONG, 65 ATHERTON ROAD, WIGAN

010 CROSS KEYS CHIPPY, 5 CHAPEL GREEN ROAD, HINDLEY, WIGAN

011 CHAPEL GREEN CHIPPY, 74 CHAPEL GREEN ROAD, HINDLEY, WIGAN

012 MARIE'S CHIPPY, 180-182 ATHERTON RD, HINDLEY, WIGAN

013 CASTLE HILL CHIPPY & TAKEAWAY, 196-198 CASTLE HILL ROAD, HINDLEY, WIGAN

014 THE LITTLE CHIPPY, 543 ATHERTON ROAD, HINDLEY GREEN, WIGAN

015 LEIGH ROAD CHIPPY, 284 LEIGH RD, HINDLEY GREEN, WIGAN

016 A FINE KETTLE OF FISH, WALTHEW LANE, PLATT BRIDGE, WIGAN

017 GREEN GARDEN, 12 CLAP GATE LANE, GOOSE GREEN, WIGAN

018 BRYN FISH BAR, 262 WIGAN ROAD ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, WIGAN

019 MR ENGLISH FISH & CHIPS, 286 WIGAN RD, ASHTON IN MAKERFIELD, WIGAN

020 CHIP PAN, 70-72 STATION RD, ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, WIGAN

021 THE NEW ASHTON FISH BAR, 11 GERARD STREET, ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, WIGAN

022 TRADITIONAL FISH & CHIPS, 66 BRYN STREET, ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, WIGAN

023 TREASURE VILLAGE, 152 OLD RD, ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, WIGAN

024 GREAT BRITISH CHIPPY, 16 LOCH STREET, WIGAN

025 KITT GREEN CHIPPY, 228 CITY RD, WIGAN

026 GASKELLS FISH & CHIPS, 156 ST JAMES ROAD, WIGAN

027 BILLINGE SUPPER BAR, 159 MAIN ST, BILLINGE, WIGAN

028 PEMBERTON FISH BAR, 613 ORMSKIRK ROAD, WIGAN

029 ENFIELD STREET CHIPPY, 52 ENFIELD STREET, WIGAN

030 TRADITIONAL FISH & CHIPS, 4 CHURCH ST, ORRELL, WIGAN

031 ALLAN THE CHEF, 227 ORMSKIRK ROAD, WIGAN

032 NORLEY HALL FISH BAR, 83 NORLEY HALL AVENUE, WIGAN

033 PEPPER LANE CHIPPY, 4 PEPPER LANE, STANDISH, WIGAN

034 THE TRAWLERMAN FISH & CHIP SHOP, 6 WOODHOUSE DRIVE, WIGAN

035 GIDLOW PLAICE, 427 GIDLOW LANE, WIGAN

036 JORDANS CHIP SHOP, 10 GATHURST LANE, WIGAN

037 THE CHIPPERY, 73 WELLFIELD RD, WIGAN

038 ROMA FISH & CHIPS, 9 UNION STREET, WIGAN

039 SALT & VINEGAR, 39 HENRIETTA ST, LEIGH

040 JOHN ROBBINS FISH & CHIP TAKEAWAY, 95 GORDON ST, LEIGH

041 PENNINGTON PLAICE FISH & CHIPS, 120 LEIGH RD, LEIGH

042 GREEN LANE CHIPPY, 509 HOLDEN RD, LEIGH

043 ROWLIES FISH & CHIPS, 13 HOPE CARR RD, LEIGH

044 OCEANS ELEVEN, 61 RAILWAY RD, LEIGH

045 KEV'S COD PIECE, 109 RAILWAY RD, LEIGH

046 CHAU'S FISH & CHIPS, 26 ST HELENS RD, LEIGH

047 JENPO, 241 WIGAN ROAD, WIGAN

048 WOK WOK CHIPPY, 20 WESTLEIGH LANE, WIGAN

049 SEVEN SEAS CHIPPY, 65 WIGAN LANE, WIGAN

050 WIGAN ROAD CHIPPY, 325 WIGAN ROAD, LEIGH

051 HENRIETTA CHIPPY, HENRIETTA STREET, LEIGH

052 ALISON'S CHIPPY, WORTHING STREET, WIGAN

053 YATES FISH & CHIPS, 494 WARRINGTON ROAD, Wigan

054 THE NEW CHIPPERY, MARKET STREET, Wigan