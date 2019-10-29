These are the most haunted places in the UK

The UK is home to many a supposedly haunted location, but some have garnered a reputation as being particularly spooky thanks to some unusual and unexplained goings-on. To determine where is the most haunted, Authentic Vacations analysed a range of popular ghostly tourist buildings around the country that were reviewed on TripAdvisor. Each venue was awarded a 'scare score' based on mentions of 'haunted', 'scary', 'ghost' and 'scared', and the overall TripAdvisor ratings. Sceptics and believers alike who are hoping to experience a glimpse of supernatural activity this Halloween should pay a visit to one of these 10 destinations, ranked as the most haunted in the UK.

1. Ancient Ram Inn, Gloucestershire Overall scare score: 83 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Chillingham Castle, Northumberland Overall scare score: 64 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Skirrid Mountain Inn, Abergavenny Overall scare score: 59 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Pendle Hill, Lancashire Overall scare score: 58 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more