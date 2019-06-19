These are 10 of the biggest changes to Preston's landscape since 2009

We searched Google maps for the most striking changes to our town in the last 10 years, and while Google may have only fully recorded some of the changes since 2009, we think you'll be quite surprised by how much things have changed in this relatively short period of time.

1. Adelphi roundabout 2009 If you looked left in 2009 this is what you would have seen at the Adelphi roundabout.

2. Adelphi roundabout 2019 Roll forward 10 years and UCLan's new Engineering and Innovation centre towers above the city skyline.

3. Adelphi roundabout 2009 The area next to the Lamb and Packet has also seen considerable development over the last 10 years.

4. Adelphi roundabout 2019 The area next to the Lamb and Packet has also seen considerable development over the last 10 years.

