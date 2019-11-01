Recipe: Slow-Cooked Lamb Ma’s Paretal from Rafi's Spicebox

Booths has partnered with Lee and Kevin Fernandez from Rafi’s Spicebox to bring an authentic taste of Indian cooking to Lancashire.

Booths has partnered with Lee and Kevin Fernandez from Rafi’s Spicebox to bring an authentic taste of Indian cooking to Lancashire.

Rafi’s Spicebox is a heritage brand specialising in recreating home-cooked Indian food with five stores across the UK in Suffolk, York, Harrogate, Newcastle and Leeds.

The joint venture will see the introduction of a concession stand within the Booths’ Fulwood store, following on from the success of concessions in Burscough and Knutsford.

Booths’ customers will be able to choose from over 50 spice recipes which are hand-blended in store and can be tailored to their desired heat strength and taste preferences, perfect for creating delicious Indian dishes and flavour combinations at home.

Here is their recipe for Slow-Cooked Lamb Ma’s Paretal:

“Ma’s Paretal is a colloquial term meaning ‘Mother’s curry’ and every family would have their own version of this. The Ma of this recipe is our dad’s mum, who was born in Kerala but lived in Malaysia.

“This Malay and South Indian fusion dish is flavoured with coconut, curry leaves and a hint of fennel.

“This is comfort food at its best! For this slow-cooked dish, we’ve used diced lamb shoulder and passata. This gives the final sauce a smoothy, silky texture and an incredibly deep, rich flavour.

Serves 4 - 6

You will need:

1 x Rafi’s Standard Ma’s Paretal Curry Pack

300ml water

350g passata

60g creamed coconut (we recommend Biona)

1kg lamb shoulder, diced

Fresh coriander, roughly chopped to garnish

Salt, to taste

Method:

1 - Empty your Ma’s Paretal Curry Pack into a large saucepan, along with the water, passata and creamed coconut.

2 - Let this simmer for 10 minutes until the coconut has dissolved.

3 - Add the diced lamb shoulder, mix well and cover with a lid. Cook on a low heat for 30 minutes, then transfer to an oven (160c/Gas 3) and slowly cook for 1.5 - 2 hours.

4 - Before serving, season with salt and chopped coriander leaves.