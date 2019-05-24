Recipe: Easy carbonara from WeightWatchers

This simple pasta dish from WeightWatchers is an all-time Italian classic.

Serves 4

Prep Time 15 mins

Cook Time 20 mins

Smart Points 8

INGREDIENTS

1 onion, finely chopped

100g bacon medallions, cut into 1cm chunks

240g spaghetti

3 egg yolks, beaten

40g Parmesan, finely grated

FROM THE STORE CUPBOARD

Calorie controlled cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, unpeeled

Freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

1 Mist a nonstick frying pan with cooking spray and set over a medium heat. Add the onion, and cook for 6-8 minutes until softened, adding a splash of water if it starts to stick. Gently crush the garlic cloves with the back of a spoon, then add them to the pan along with the bacon. Cook for a further 5 minutes until the bacon is golden. Remove and discard the garlic cloves.

2 Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti to pack instructions. Drain, reserving 100ml of the cooking water, and return to the pan.

3 Add the bacon and onion mixture, the egg yolks and Parmesan to the pasta and stir to combine, allowing the heat from the pasta to cook the egg and form a sauce. Add a little of the reserved pasta water to thin the sauce so it coats the spaghetti. Season to taste, then serve sprinkled with freshly ground black pepper.