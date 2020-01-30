Lancashire garden centre named the best in the country - with a festive twist

Staff at a Lancashire garden centre are celebrating after winning a nationwide award.

Barton Grange Garden Centre, near Garstang, won the Destination Garden Centre of the Year Award from the Garden Centre Association (GCA), meaning it is the best large garden centre in the country.

Barton Grange Garden Centre staff receive their Destination Garden Centre of the Year Award at the Garden Centre Association Conference at the Mercure Grand Hotel in Bristol

The family-run business, based at Brock, next to The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, was honoured at the annual GCA Conference, which was held in Bristol at the Mercure Grand Hotel.

At the conference, Barton Grange also picked up a trophy for Best Christmas Displays in the UK, as well as being awarded a plaque to highlight the business as a centre of excellence.

Barton Grange was judged and marked by the GCA in both spring and autumn of last year, with focus on the entrance, department areas, restaurants, customer service, website, staff, product range and quality, sustainability, as well as creativity.

Managing director Guy Topping, said: “We are so thrilled to bring this award back to Barton Grange.

Part of the Christmas display at Barton Grange which won the centre a trophy for the best festive display in the UK

“We have a wonderful team, and each and every team member does a brilliant job in making the garden centre not only a great place to visit, but also to work.”