Experts predict aquatic highways, air taxis and space hotels in 50 years time

Rocket travel in space will get us from London to New York in 40 minutes, Quidditch-style aerial sport matches will be played in stadiums around the world and the daily commute will take place in the sky via drone-style air taxis and buses.new report released today reveals the predictions for how we will be living in the next 50 years, suggesting the way we travel, eat, work and live will have changed immeasurably.



The Samsung KX50: The Future in Focus report was authored by a group of leading academics and futurists, including President of techUK, Jacqueline de Rojas; Director of Engineering and Education at the Royal Academy of Engineering, Dr Rhys Morgan; award winning food futurologist, Dr Morgaine Gale; digital health futurist, Maneesh Juneja; Specialist Advisor to Innovation Design Engineering at the Royal College of Art, Professor Dale Russel;

and leading futurist, Matthew Griffin.

Samsung KX50: The Future in Focus report highlights include:

Travel will go further up, further down and even into the stars.

Aquatic superhighways: A subsonic tube transport system will be created as a sealed tube system that is travelled using pods, enabling connections between the UK and mainland Europe as far as Scandinavia in under an hour.

Air taxis and buses: We’ll be stepping into the nearest available ‘air taxi’ as a high power drone-copter will fly us above the traffic to speed us to our destination, using the airspace above rivers and waterways for a clear route through the sky.

Rocket travel in Space: For longer distances, most international city-to-city travel will involve reusable rockets, entering near-space just outside the upper atmosphere, travelling at just under 20,000 miles per hour, getting us from London to New York in under 30 minutes.

As technology advances, we’ll see significant changes in healthcare and nutrition:

Virtual companions and carers: We will have the option of a digital companion that gets to know us and our health over our lifetime. Through sensors which track our health status wherever we go, our carers will nudge us to make the healthiest choices.

3D printing of vital organs: Providing instant replacements for people whose organs are damaged beyond repair. They could even exceed the quality of those we are born with, including eyes with improved vision at night and hearts or lungs that enhance an athlete’s performance.

High-street insect burger takeaways: Eventually insects will become one of our main food protein sources. Every kitchen will be equipped with counter-top growing pods, with a small harvesting drawer – we will even be able to pick up a greasy worm kebab enroute home.

As entertainment also takes on new forms, we’ll see:



Aerial sport matches: We’ll be cheering on our favourite sporting teams as they fly around the stadium on hoverboards, in Quidditch-style four-dimensional sport matches.

Interactive movies and computer games: When it comes to watching films at home, affordable, refined haptic suits that create sensations of touch, which will fool all five of our senses, allowing us to physically feel the film or video game.

Holidaying in space: We’ll be packing our bags and heading to luxury space hotels, orbiting the Moon or other planets, generating their own gravity.

Five of the expert predictions have been visualised in detailed architectural renders, to bring to life what our world could really look like 50 years from today, including living and working underground in ‘earthscrapers’, an inverted skyscraper burrowing downwards for many storeys into the ground, enabling the withstanding of earthquakes.

Brits were also asked to choose which of the experts’ predictions they would most like to see become a reality. 70% of British adults said they were excited or intrigued by what technological advances would be over the next 50 years.

The survey of 2,000 British adults revealed that that entirely self-cleaning homes, body implants monitoring our health and super-speed air travel are the top advancements the nation would like to see happen by 2069.

Top 20 predictions Brits would most like to see become a reality:

1. Self-cleaning homes, using robot technology 63%

2. Body implants that monitor our health and translate any language 44%

3. Drone-style air taxis and buses 33%

4. Mass-scale 3D printing of organs for immediate use 33%

5. Rocket travel in near space, to go from London to New York in 30 mins 31%

6. Robotic surgeons and doctors 29%

7. Virtual companions/carers to support our health 24/7 28%

8. Computer games played in suits which create sensations of touch, so you feel the

environment 28%

9. Vertical farming, using the space on the side of buildings to grow crops 26%

10. Space hotels 20%

11. Aquatic (underwater) highways 19%

12. Interactive movies, physically taking part in what we watch via VR 18%

13. High street insect-burger takeaways 17%

14. Earth scrapers (inverted skyscrapers going underground) 16%

15. Quidditch-style aerial sport matches on hoverboards 16%

16. Living forever with our memories uploaded to the Cloud 14%

17. Virtual multi-sensory holidays 14%

18. Nutritionally personalised food, using skin-embedded sensors 14%

19. Brain-to-internet connectivity 12%

20. TV and movies beamed directly to your brain via optoelectronic devices 9%



President of techUK and Co-Chair of the Institute of Coding, Jacqueline de Rojas, who co-authored the report, commented: “The next 50 years will bring the largest technological changes and innovations we have ever seen in our work and leisure. The Digital Revolution, just as the Industrial Revolution did 250 years ago, is challenging all our assumptions about how we shall lead our future lives.

"The new Samsung KX destination is a celebration of impressive changes enabled by technology over the last 50 years – looking ahead, we can expect to be connected to everything, and everything we do will be assisted by digital technology.”

Tanya Weller, Director of Samsung Showcase, KX said: “50 years ago we could have never predicted such changes to the way we live, work, travel and eat. Samsung has always been a future-facing company, we exist to create human-driven innovations that defy barriers to progress.

"As a brand, we’re not just about making products that embrace the future, we want to help prepare people to navigate the future with confidence. As the new Samsung KX destination opens in Coal Drops Yard, we’re excited that our guests will have the opportunity to discover a range of new, one-of-a-kind tech innovations, powered by Samsung technology.”

