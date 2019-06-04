Chance to win holidays and days out for you and your pooch

Canine Cottages have today announced the launch of their biggest recruitment drive to date and will be spending the next month searching for ten special dogs from around the UK to join their team.

The lucky pups (and their owners) will receive free UK holidays, days out and products to review.

Applications are now open and will close at midnight on 28 June 2019, with successful applicants being offered positions as ‘Canine Critics’ – four legged ambassadors of the brand who will act as the paws on the ground and be responsible for reviewing cottage holidays, sniffing out the best dog-friendly adventures and generally living the doggy dream!

The rewards for becoming one of the newly recruited Canine Critics are plentiful, with the VIP’s (Very Important Pups) each receiving one free cottage holiday, access to local dog-friendly days out and a selection of free products from top brands to review. In addition, the successful dogs will be profiled on the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly across the company’s social media channels.

The application process is extremely simple and involves little more than uploading a favourite snap (ideally one that shows the pup’s personality) and completing the short online application form. The selection panel, which includes last year’s Canine Critic, will be looking for dogs with personality and an obvious love of travel and adventure.

Canine Cottages PR Manager, Jo Price says: “Due to the overwhelming success of Canine Critic 2018, with the recruitment of the adorable Poppy the Cockapoo who went on to become an invaluable member of our team, we have decided to maximise the fun this year and recruit no less than ten new furry members of staff who we hope will become the beating heart of this unique brand.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the UK’s most faithful friends and we’re looking for a diverse selection of ‘real’ dogs with character who love to travel, are not camera shy and who have a willing human who can accompany them on their adventures.”

However, competition for one of the coveted positions will be tough, as over twenty thousand hopeful hounds have already pre-registered in a bid to be one of the first applicants to be considered.

Former Canine Critic pup-parent, Cara Whitehouse, offered this year’s applicants the following advice: “Pick a photo that shows off exactly why you think your dog would be the perfect Canine Critic, it’s the first thing the judges will see. We used a picture that really showed off Poppy’s love for exploring; she’d already done lots of travelling with us, so we tried to get that across in our application as well as showing off a bit of her personality through some of our answers.”

Full details can be found on the Canine Cottages website and you do not need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply. This really is the op-paw-tunity of a lifetime.