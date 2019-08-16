A famous borough name is back!

An iconic name in the borough’s arts and entertainment scene is back after a well-known local venue wound back the clock.

The Monaco in Hindley has officially rebranded itself after being known as The Rose Club in recent times.

The Monaco in Hindley has been returned to its previous name and Art Deco look by assistant manager Brad Smith and general manager John Norcott

However, owners John Norcott and Bradley Smith say the old name was still the one many people in the area used and when they took over there was a clamour for it to be officially brought back.

As well as restoring the building’s best-known moniker they have also recreated some of its original look.

John said: “Local people never really took to calling it The Rose Club so we’re taking it back to what it should be.

When we took over an incredible number of people asked if it was going back to The Monaco so it made sense.

It’s an Art Deco building so we’ve painted the front white to go back to its roots and the new bar inside is more in that style.

“An events venue needs a strong name and The Monaco is what everybody called it. We want to get the place back on the events map and this felt like the natural way forward.”

Along with a calendar of regular dance and quiz nights and music events The Monaco is hosting high-profile sportsman’s dinners with boxer Ricky Hatton in October and Australian rugby league legend Wally Lewis in December.

Wigan’s Got Talent is taking place there, with final auditions on Bank Holiday Monday and the semi-finals and grand final in September.

The building was the Rex Cinema before becoming the Monaco.