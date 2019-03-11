15 of Peter Kay's funniest jokes, one-liners and quips Laugh till you're sore with 15 of Peter Kay's best jokes. We compiled some of the North West comedian's funniest one-liners. You never know where to look when eating a banana. Getty Buy a Photo Why does mineral water that has trickled through mountains for centuries have a use by date? Getty Buy a Photo Theres no panic like the panic you momentarily feel when your hand or head is stuck in something. Getty Buy a Photo I think animal testing is a terrible idea they get all nervous and give the wrong answers. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4