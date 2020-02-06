Wigan's A&E unit open as normal as IT problems are resolved

Wigan's hospital bosses have announced the system breakdown affecting its radiology and IT infrastructure has now been fixed.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust says its systems are now working, after major problems throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning caused disruption to services across its sites.

The A&E department is now running as normal and some appointments and procedures are being carried out.

The cause of the problem has not been revealed by the trust.

A spokesman said: "Following the recent disruption to our radiology and IT systems, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) can now confirm that the issue with our imaging and IT infrastructure has now been resolved.

"All systems are now back up and running and we are pleased to say that business has started to return to normal. However, the trust is currently in a recovery phase and only some out-patient appointments and planned procedures will take place this afternoon.

"A&E is open and running as normal.

"We will be working with partners to understand lessons learned from this period of disruption.

"WWL would like to apologise to any patients or their families who have been inconvenienced by the disruption. Patients should be advised that if we have not already contacted you, we will be contacting you directly to rearrange appointments. Any patients who have any queries should contact the number detailed on your appointment letter.

"We would like to thank all staff, patients and visitors across all hospital sites and our partners across the health and social care economy for their support and understanding during the

disruption."