Wigan and Leigh Hospitals issue statement after day of tech frustration

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust have issued a statement following a day of frustration and disruption to services, caused by an IT infrastructure problem.



The statement reads: Wrightinton, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust is still currently experiencing problems storing and viewing diagnostic images in Radiology (X-Ray, CT and MRI scans) departments and with our IT infrastructure on all sites across the Trust, causing disruption to services.

We are extremely grateful to our partners in the health and social care economy for their help and support during this difficult period.

We would like to reassure our patients that our IT Department are working extremely hard to address the situation and hope to have a solution midday tomorrow (Thursday). We would also like to thank all our staff during this period of disruption, we appreciate all their continued hard work during this time to ensure patient safety remains paramount

We have been working from our business continuity plans since 9.30 this morning, this will continue overnight until we are confident the measures that we are putting into place have been successful.

We are repeating our previous advice and asking patients who need urgent health advice are advised to visit their local pharmacy or contact NHS 111 by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk.