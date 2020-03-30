Two more deaths at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Two more people have died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus Covid-19.

It takes the number of deaths there to three, after Paul Ramsden, 80, from Lytham became the first to die from the disease on Friday.

There are 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Blackpool, and 231 in the council area of Lancashire, which includes Wyre and Fylde.

Vic boss Kevin McGee said both patients had underlying health issues.

"They were a man aged 64 and a woman aged 70," he said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients' families and loved ones at this difficult time."

The number of people who have died in England after contracting the virus is now 1,284, a rise of 159, NHS England said.

The patients were aged between 32 and 98 and all but four, aged between 56 and 87, had underlying health conditions.

DO NOT LEAVE YOUR HOME IF YOU HAVE CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS

They are either:

- A high temperature (you feel hot to touch on your chest or back)

- A new, continuous cough (coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual))

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do. Click here.