The disadvantaged youngsters who receive summer food aid

A local food charity has been helping to feed over 4,200 children at risk of hunger this school summer holiday – around double the number it supported last year.



FareShare Greater Manchester, a surplus food redistribution charity run by EMERGE, is providing meals and snacks to 52 holiday projects in the region – and anticipates it will have provided 42,620 meals to children in need by the end of the six-week break this week.

The increased food provision comes as part of FareShare’s ActiveAte campaign, which aims to raise awareness of children at risk of hunger when schools break up and the safety net of free school meals is removed.

Holiday projects receiving food also provide activities such as sport, drama and cooking lessons to ensure children are kept well fed and active – so they are able to return to school this month healthy and ready to learn.

With an estimated three million UK children at risk of going hungry over the school holidays, ActiveAte was launched to address the issue and appeal to the food industry for increase child-friendly food provision during this time of additional need.

Miranda Kaunang, Head of Development at FareShare Greater Manchester, said: “For parents of children who normally receive free school meals, the summer can be a really difficult time - with the strain of added food costs, activities and childcare leaving many families struggling to provide food.

“ActiveAte is our nationwide campaign to address this issue, and this year’s growth in comparison to last year demonstrates the glaring need for enhanced food provision in our communities over the summer.

“With the support of our food partners, we’re grateful we’re able to provide more support to frontline charities tackling holiday hunger than before. But in order to ensure no child goes hungry when school is out – whether that’s Easter, Christmas or summer - we’re appealing to the food industry for more child-friendly food, including fruit, cereal and juice. Every donation makes a difference.”

For details visit www.fareshare.org.uk