New service aimed at improving access for young Wigan adults to free contraception

The district sexual health service is launching a new scheme in Wigan and Leigh to help 16 to 25-year-olds access free condoms and sexual health advice.

Spectrum Community Health will introduce the C-Card scheme in August, meaning the borough’s young people can register for free condoms and support with sexual health needs.

The service emphasises that condoms help protect against the spread of HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancy.

Susan Hansford, head of service at Spectrum Wigan and Leigh, said: “We are proud to build and maintain close relationships with communities and key partners to deliver a service that effectively address a number of social issues.

“Condoms are the only form of contraception that protects against both STIs and unwanted pregnancy.

"By introducing the C-Card in Wigan borough, we can support young people and help them access sexual health advice and protection in a confidential and non-judgemental environment.”

In 2018, Wigan Council awarded Spectrum a five-year contract to deliver improved sexual health services across the borough.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for adult social care said: “In line with The Deal, we are committed to working with communities, schools and families to ensure all of our children and young people are supported to make informed and responsible decisions and protect their sexual health.

"This includes being aware of the various types of contraception and where to access it.

“Spectrum will work directly with a wide range of services and partners, including those in education and our communities, to ensure that teenagers and young adults are able to access free condoms and advice through the C-card scheme.

"Access to contraception is an important part of our ambitions to support our residents to make positive choices and be responsible for their sexual health”

Registering for the C-Card can either be done online or in person, and condoms can be picked up from various locations such as clinics and pharmacies.

Spectrum has clinics in Wigan and Leigh that offer both a walk-in service and appointments.

For more information, please visit www.sexual-health.co.uk