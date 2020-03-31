Lancashire college cancels popular open day and country fair

A Lancashire college has been forced to cancel its popular open day due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Myerscough College says its Open Day and Country Fair, which was due to take place on Sunday, June 7, has been cancelled.

A statement issued by the college said: “We are bitterly disappointed to have to take this course of action, but unfortunately have no choice given the current situation facing the country.

“Given the overwhelming success of our 2019 event, which was shortlisted in the category of Event of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards, we were so excited for what we were due to bring you for 2020.

“It is a sad way to conclude our 125th anniversary year celebrations, but the health of the nation of course is the only priority. We had considered the possibility of moving the event to later in the year, but logistically this was very difficult, and the ongoing uncertainty of when the situation might return to normal means planning is impossible.”

Organisers have set a provisional date of Sunday, June 6 for next year’s event.

All exhibitors, trade stands and performers for this year’s open day and fair will be contacted as soon as possible, as will everyone who purchased advance tickets, with full information about refunds.

If you are a prospective student who was planning on using the Open Day to look around the campus, visit the college website at www.myerscough.ac.uk.