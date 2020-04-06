Hospital staff in tune as they ask residents to 'be a friend to us'

Catering staff took a break from cooking meals for hospital patients to urge people across the borough to stay at home.

The catering team at Leigh Infirmary sang You've Got A Friend In Me in a short video shared on Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust's Twitter account.

It is accompanied by a message asking people to "be a friend to us" by staying at home, staying safe and staying two metres apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at the trust's hospitals continue working hard to care for patients as the number of people confirmed to have Covid-19 in the borough rose to 156.

A total of 11 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Wigan, the last of which was on Friday.

Leigh Infirmary

