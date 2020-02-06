Health bodies work together as IT problems continue at Wigan and Leigh hospitals

Health organisations are pulling together as a system breakdown continues to cause problems at the borough's hospitals.

The IT team at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust is still working to resolve issues with its radiology departments, including X-ray, CT and MRI scans, and with the IT infrastructure across all sites.

Patients taken to the A&E unit are being transferred elsewhere once stablised and all non-urgent or planned outpatient appointments requiring diagnostics have been cancelled.

A trust spokesman said they were "extremely grateful" for help from partners across health and social care as the problems continue.

Prof Craig Harris, accountable officer and managing director at NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said: "We are working closely with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust and the wider system, as they continue to work extremely hard to resolve the issues they are experiencing with their IT systems.

"During this time, patients who need urgent health advice should act as they would normally and visit their local pharmacy, call their GP or contact NHS 111 by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk. If you have a very serious or life-threatening illness or injury, you should call 999.”

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust's chairman Prof Donna Hall, who was previously chief executive of Wigan Council and accountable officer at the CCG, tweeted: "A nightmare when IT stuff like this goes wrong - but brilliant we could all work together to quickly sort it out as a team - trusts working together to get things sorted for our patients - not as competitors well done both teams"