Half of us don't get enough exercise

Do you get enough exercise?
More than half of North West residents aren’t getting enough exercise, a survey has found.

When quizzed about their exercise routines, a whopping 53 per cent of those in the region polled by medical negligence claim firm Patient Claim Live, residents revealed that they never do strength exercise - despite NHS guidelines clearly stating that a balance of both aerobic and exercise is needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Worse still, one in three doesn’t know how much exercise they should be doing a week.

The region is one of the UK’s least active, with over two-thirds of residents believing they should do more exercise.

Busy lifestyles stop 40 per cent from working out, with work, family and social commitments also blamed.