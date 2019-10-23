Greater Manchester Mayor’s call for clean air cash

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has called on government to help the city-region tackle air pollution, ahead of his speech at a national Clean Air Summit taking place today.

The city region has developed Clean Air Plan proposals to tackle harmful nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution at the roadside, which include a Clean Air Zone covering all 10 local authorities, and major government-funded clean vehicle funds to help local businesses move to cleaner vehicles.

The Mayor said: “Greater Manchester’s ambition is to become one of the greenest city-regions in Europe. To help achieve that, we’ve produced proposals to introduce the biggest Clean Air Zone outside London, to help tackle the menace of roadside air pollution.

“But our businesses need significant financial support to encourage them to make the switch to cleaner vehicles or upgrade their current fleets. We’ve made the case to government and they now need to step up and support us. If they don’t they will, in effect, create a clean air tax for business.

“That’s the last thing our economy needs at a time of such national uncertainty.”